FDIC International 2017 Exhibitor Showcase: RescueAir

At FDIC International 2017, Seattle (WA) Fire Captain Mike Gagliano discusses the use of firefighter air replenishment systems (FARS) at large structure fires.
Watch below.
Fire Prevention & Protection, Systems
At FDIC International 2017, Seattle (WA) Fire Captain Mike Gagliano discusses the use of firefighter air replenishment systems (FARS) at large structure fires.
Watch below.
We value your privacy. When you visit ClarionUX.com (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.