Paul Conway Fire Welcomes Steve Florian

Paul Conway Fire is excited to expand their presence in Southeast Michigan with the addition of Steve Florian to their team.

Steve has 23 years of experience in the fire service, having been in Taylor and Highland Park, Michigan, Gary, Indiana and the Merrillville (IN) Volunteer Fire Department. For the past 15 years, he has been serving on the Detroit Fire Department, Squad Company 3.

Steve is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University Executive Level Officer Training, Staff & Command Class 15. He also earned his Associate of Applied Science degree in Public Safety Technology/Fire Science from Ivy Tech State college of Indiana and a Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Public Safety Studies from Siena Heights University of Michigan. He is also trained as a licensed Emergency Medical Technician & Fire Officer I, II & III, Rope Rescue technician, trench rescue technician, Hazardous Materials, 29.CFR1910.146 Industrial Technical Rescue, OSHA 500, 510, & 521, Instructor for Construction, PADI Law Enforcement Underwater Rescue Specialist 2 and Search & Recovery Diver.



If you have attended FDIC International, you may have seen Steve at some of your trainings, as he has been a hands-on instructor for Fire Engineering magazine since 2007. He has taught courses such as Forcible Entry, Engine Company Hose Loads and Deployments, Building An Attack Ready Engine Company, Urban Essentials, and Truck Company Emergencies.



“Steve’s knowledge of emergency services, industrial safety, and the fire service industry enables him to provide the highest level of customer service and product education to his customers.,” said Sales Director Lee Kasten. “He has additional experience as a Michigan Firefighter Training Counsel Certified Instructor 1, and he’s also been a site safety supervisor, instructor, and stand-by rescue technician providing industrial emergency response services for confined space and rope rescue.”



For those in Steve’s area, he can be contacted directly at (586) 899-9773 or [email protected].



To learn more about Paul Conway Fire, visit Fire.paulconwayshields.com.