Key Fire Hose Introduces TRU-ID Attack Hose

From coast-to-coast, fire departments put out the call for an attack line that will deliver tried and true performance. A hose that delivers targeted application rates with reduced kink, minimal nozzle whip and specific friction loss. At FDIC International 2017, Key Hose answered the call by introducing TRU-ID, the first and only “true internal diameter” hose specifically designed for front line, heavy duty firefighting.

Doug Bonney, Key Hose, Director of Sales and Marketing, stated, “TRU-ID sets new standards for an ergonomic, lighter weight, higher quality, double-jacketed attack lines.”

At the core of TRU-ID is an exclusive “true internal diameter” of 1.75″ or 2.50″. Manufactured to precision, this technology greatly lowers the overall hose weight by eliminating additional water found in oversized attack lines — thus reducing firefighter fatigue. Virtually kink resistant, TRU-ID handlines are designed for use with low pressure/high volume nozzles built to reduce hose whip and optimize friction loss, all while delivering targeted flow rates, guaranteed.

On the outside, Key’s premium double jacket construction enhances flexibility while offering higher abrasion and puncture resistance for maximum dependability on scene. TRU-ID comes standard with lightweight, laser engraved, extruded aluminum alloy couplings. These anodized, threaded expansion ring couplings are guaranteed for the life of the hose. A combat classic reborn, the unique construction of TRU-ID gives firefighters the performance, flexibility and endurance to deal with the toughest challenges.

Burke Gunther, President of Key Hose, “We are committed to listening to the voice of our fire service professionals and are continually improving on every process and every product we offer. Listening and responding to the needs of first responders who rely on proper water delivery to protect not only their own lives, but the lives and property of others, is paramount in our drive to develop new and innovative products, this is Key.”

For more information on TRU-ID Hose call 800-447-5666, visit www.tru-idhose.com or contact your local Key Hose Distributor.