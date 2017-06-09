StreetWise CADlink Releases StreetWise Responder

StreetWise CADlink recently announced the availability of its new StreetWise Responder personal smartphone response app for both Android and iPhone.

StreetWise Responder doesn’t try to be a full MDT; it focuses on the features individual responders really need. It is intended for volunteers, paid-on-call, or off-duty crew members. This app has all the features that individual responders are looking for in a simple, intuitive, and modern user interface. And it fully integrates with the other suite of StreetWise products, so you’ll always know who is responding on your call, where they are, and what they’re doing.

A partial list of features includes:

· Instant call alert when software is active, push notifications alert user when software is inactive

· User-selectable audible alert when new call received

· Status buttons are available from all application screens

· “Smart” status buttons display current and next most logical status choices

· Off-Duty status stops push notifications

· Selectable responder panel shows current status of all units on each specific call

· Alert updates sent from CAD are sent to device w/ user alert

· Dual-source location geocoding w/ accuracy advisories

· Full-screen map view with status and map option buttons, with incident-specific data/markers

· Real time unit and responder location tracking on tactical map

· Unit icons realistically rotate in direction of travel

· Map view for streets and roads, aerial photo/satellite, terrain and night

· Navigation route overlay and live traffic conditions

· Hydrants display on tactical map with selectable range setting

· Instant user messaging (receive only)

When active on a call, users of the Responder app will be visible to users of the full StreetWise CADlink MDT software in the apparatus and will be listed and displayed on the StreetWise Station SmartBoards (coming soon) in the fire stations.

For more information, visit the website at www.streetwisecadlink.com.