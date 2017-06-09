Streamlight Red Siege AA Lantern Benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment, introduced a red version of its Siege® AA ultra-compact lantern in support of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation® (NFFF). Created by the U.S. Congress in 1992, NFFF offers programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.

Streamlight will donate $2.00 from the purchase of each Red Siege AA to NFFF. The new lantern, the latest in the company’s line of “Lights for a Cause” flashlight products, features the NFFF logo on its globe.

“We are humbled by the risks that firefighters take every day to do their jobs,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Streamlight is honored to support the families and surviving colleagues of fallen firefighters, which is why we created this new red model of the Siege AA lantern.”

The cordless Siege AA lantern uses easily sourced AA alkaline batteries. It is ideal for a wide variety of applications, such as for outdoor recreational activities, during power outages, or for lighting up a dark path. Featuring one white and two red LEDs, it provides five output modes and has a glare-reducing globe cover that makes it comfortable to use in close quarters. With the cover removed, the lantern also can be used to illuminate large areas, either by standing it upright or hanging it upside down using the light’s bottom D-ring. Run times range from 7 hours (white LED on High) to 12 days (Red SOS LED).

The Red Siege AA has an MSRP of $52.44 and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more information about NFFF, please visit firehero.org.

More at http://www.streamlight.com/.

