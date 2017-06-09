Ultimate Firefighter

Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: London Bridge Terror Attack, CA Training LODD

June 2-9, 2017

Over the weekend there was yet another deadly terror attack apparently conducted by Islamist militants in London. A City of Los Angeles firefighter died after falling from an aerial during training, and an Anchorage firefighter was critically injured during training that reportedly involved an aerial. There were also reports of two other medical firefighter fatalities.

Terror Attack on London Bridge

London terror attack

Seven people were killed, including the three suspected attackers, and some 48 others injured in an attack in London Saturday night. PHOTOS | Why I Ran: Inspired by 9/11, NYC Youth Took Action in London

Firefighter Dies After Fall During Training in CA

City of Los Angeles Firefighter Kelly Wong, 29, died after he was critically injured in a fall from an aerial ladder during a training exercise Saturday downtown, officials said.

IN Firefighter Dies Following Response

Several hours after responding with Lake Station Volunteer Fire Department to an emergency response call, Lieutenant David Jatczsk, 57, died at his residence.

AK Firefighter Critical After Injury During Training

Ben Schultz, 29, a firefighter and paramedic who was with the Anchorage Fire Department for six years, was in critical condition after being injured during training.

AL Fire Chief Dies Following Training Burn

In April 2017, North Courtland Fire Chief Eddie Harris, 47, fell ill during training and died at home.

Mom, Two Kids Found Shot Dead After PA House Fire

A mother and her two young children have been found shot to death after their Strasburg home was found burning under suspicious circumstances.

Charges in Devastating Oakland (CA) Fire

Ghost Ship fire

Derick Almena, 47, is facing charges in the deaths during an unpermitted dance party at the “Ghost Ship” warehouse.

Firefighter Falls Through Floor at VA Fire

A firefighter was injured Wednesday morning after falling through the floor of a burning townhome in Reston.

Ruling: CA Firefighter Cannot Wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ Pin

A recent news report looked at the case of a Humboldt Bay (CA) firefighter who sought to wear a “Black Lives Matter” pin on his uniform.

