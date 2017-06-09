Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: London Bridge Terror Attack, CA Training LODD

June 2-9, 2017

Over the weekend there was yet another deadly terror attack apparently conducted by Islamist militants in London. A City of Los Angeles firefighter died after falling from an aerial during training, and an Anchorage firefighter was critically injured during training that reportedly involved an aerial. There were also reports of two other medical firefighter fatalities.

Read more fire news headlines at www.fireengineering.com/news.



Seven people were killed, including the three suspected attackers, and some 48 others injured in an attack in London Saturday night. PHOTOS | Why I Ran: Inspired by 9/11, NYC Youth Took Action in London

City of Los Angeles Firefighter Kelly Wong, 29, died after he was critically injured in a fall from an aerial ladder during a training exercise Saturday downtown, officials said.

Several hours after responding with Lake Station Volunteer Fire Department to an emergency response call, Lieutenant David Jatczsk, 57, died at his residence.

Ben Schultz, 29, a firefighter and paramedic who was with the Anchorage Fire Department for six years, was in critical condition after being injured during training.

In April 2017, North Courtland Fire Chief Eddie Harris, 47, fell ill during training and died at home.

A mother and her two young children have been found shot to death after their Strasburg home was found burning under suspicious circumstances.

Derick Almena, 47, is facing charges in the deaths during an unpermitted dance party at the “Ghost Ship” warehouse.

A firefighter was injured Wednesday morning after falling through the floor of a burning townhome in Reston.

A recent news report looked at the case of a Humboldt Bay (CA) firefighter who sought to wear a “Black Lives Matter” pin on his uniform.

PREVIOUS WEEKLY NEWS DIGESTS