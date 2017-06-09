Alabama Fire Chief Dies Following Training Burn

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Fire Chief Eddie Harris, 47, of the North Courtland Volunteer Fire Department on April 21, 2017.

Fire Chief Eddie Harris was working with his fire department at the scene of a training burn. Approximately two hours into the activity, Harris complained of not feeling well and was taken home. Later that day, Fire Chief Harris passed away from a nature and cause of fatal injury still to be reported.

Tribute is being paid to Fire Chief Harris at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/

To date, 47 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.