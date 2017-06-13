Firefighters Contain Fire in Watervliet (NY) Apartment Complex

Sidewinder Photography shared some recent photos of fire crews operating at the scene of a fire in an apartment complex in Watervliet, New York.

On June 12, 2017, around 6:20 p.m., the city of Watervliet Fire Department received multiple calls for a reported structure fire at the Van Rensselaer Village Apartment Complex. The heavy, black column of smoke billowed from the area of the apartment complex and could be seen as far as the City of Cohoes.

The Watervliet Fire Department was out on multiple EMS calls at the time of the call, and the city of Troy was out on their own fire on 24th Street. The first-arriving police unit immediately let the dispatcher know that he had a working structure fire and started to evacuate the apartment building. The officer went door-to-door getting people out of the apartments.

The first-arriving engine from Watervliet arrived on scene within minutes and declared the signal 30 and called for the second alarm as he had heavy fire in the rear of the building and in the roof of a lightweight trust construction building. Firefighters deployed a handline to the second floor of the building and mounted an aggressive interior attack. The police officers on scene stretched additional handlines to help the fire department until the units cleared from the EMS calls.

The Watervliet Arsenal was the first-due truck company and beached their truck company up on the lawn in the rear of the structure, providing firefighters with a master stream on the roof of the building which was heavily involved. Firefighters were able to knock down the heavy fire on the exterior of the building, but crews had heavy fire running the roof of the building.

More firefighters arrived crews made entry in to the building and started to use a handlines to knock down the heavy remaining fire. With the extreme outside temperatures, firefighters took multiple short breaks in between making entry into the building to stay hydrated. Firefighters conducted their secondary search they discovered family pets inside the building and remove them and brought them out to the waiting families.

Firefighters from Cohoes, Watervliet, Watervliet Arsenal, Green Island, and the City of Troy were able to bring the fire under control in about one hour. The City of Albany stood by for the city of Watervliet while firefighters battled the fire. Firefighters conducted heavy overhaul of the severely damaged apartment building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the first two apartments in the building but everything in the apartments were a total loss. The fire is currently under active investigation by the Watervliet Fire Department to determine the cause. No one was injured in the fire and no firefighters were injured on scene.



