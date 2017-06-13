Training Minutes: Searching a Crib

In this Training Minutes video, Paulie Capo and company demonstrate an alternate method to searching a crib that could minimize a young patient’s exposure to the products of combustion.
Fire Dynamics, Ultimate Firefighter
