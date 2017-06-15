2017 Montana Bear Hunt, Part 1

Our man Kevin Shea returns with another installment of what he does best: taking on nature in the great outdoors.
In Part 1 of this series, Kevin, his wife Lucy, and his buddy Rob look to make good on their previous bear scouting excursions as they go hiking into the wilds of Montana to hunt for their elusive prey.
