Fire-Dex Promotes Jenny McPherson to Marketing Manager

Fire-Dex announced the promotion of Jenny McPherson to Marketing Manager. Jenny’s primary responsibility will be to ensure effective and consistent communication of the Fire-Dex Family of Brands message and value proposition. This will include the development of initiatives, programs, and collateral to support our company’s continued growth, as well as oversight of internal and external resources needed to execute these programs.

“Over the past year, Jenny has been excellent in the strategic development and execution of the Fire-Dex message ‘You take care of them. We take care of you.’ Jenny has been a major player in the Fire-Dex external message and internal focus on product development aimed at reducing heat stress, cardiac fatigue, and regular exposure to carcinogens,” says Steve Allison, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Additionally, as a world class marketer one must be able to work with the entire value chain (fire departments, distributors, and suppliers). Since joining Fire-Dex, Jenny has worked very hard at developing excellent relationships with all. We are thrilled for her to take on the next level of responsibility and continue the growth of the Fire-Dex brand.”

Jenny joined Fire-Dex in July 2015 as our Assistant Marketing Manager. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin Wallace University.

Please join us in congratulating Jenny on her continued success with Fire-Dex!

Fire-Dex, headquartered in Medina, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of protective firefighting clothing, emergency response apparel, NFPA hoods, helmets, gloves, and boots. Fire-Dex proudly acquired TECGEN PPE in September of 2015, as its latest addition to the Fire-Dex family of brands. Visit www.firedex.com for more information.