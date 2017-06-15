Witmer Public Safety Group, Home of TheFireStore, Acquires Our Designs, Inc

Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc. (WPSG), parent company of TheFireStore and the nation’s leading multi-channel distributor of public-safety equipment, supplies, training, and service, is excited to announce their recent acquisition of Our Designs, Inc., the world’s largest retailer of gifts and accessories geared toward firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical professionals.

This acquisition will allow WPSG to breathe new life into the business that Our Design’s customers have come to know and love. WPSG will be able to provide Our Designs current customer base with some great new features: a new and innovative customization process using our Build It. See It. Buy It. method of personalization, a secure, more streamlined checkout process, a large and thorough Customer Service team, and a multitude of new products that first responders and their families and friends can use for personalized gifts, awards, banquet gifts, holidays, and more.

“Bringing Our Designs into our family of brands was a logical step for not just our company, but also for Our Designs and TheFireStore’s current customers,” said James Witmer, CEO of WPSG. “We are excited to bring Our Designs back to its roots of serving the public safety industry with unique, customizable, and cost-effective options for celebrating their successes and showing their pride for themselves and their brothers and sisters in red, white, and blue.”

If you are a current customer of Our Designs and have any questions about past or future orders, please visit our FAQ or contact us via one of the following methods:

Phone: 800-382-5252

Email: [email protected]

We’re open Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM EDT, and Saturday 10:00AM – 2:00PM EDT and look forward to assisting you!

About TheFireStore and Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc.

TheFireStore, a division of Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc., offers product lines from more than 400 manufacturers. Witmer Public Safety Group’s motto is Equipping Heroes™, and this continues as they extend their commitment to provide the industry’s best equipment and supplies to the professional men and women who serve to ensure the public’s safety. For additional information, please call (800) 852-6088 or visit TheFireStore.com.