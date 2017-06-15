Artist Creates Mural for Oakland Park (FL) Fire Station

Above, detail of the mural by artist Georgeta Fondos

South Florida-based artist Georgeta Fondos shared some photos of artwork she completed for Fire Station 87 in Oakland Park, Florida.

According to a release, in 2014 Fondos met with Chief Donald Widing about the mural, who suggested meeting with firefighters at Stations #87 and #9 to learn about their activities and listen to their stories.

The firefighters were open to assisting Fondos, and provided pictures and suggestions. Fondos consulted with firefighters and took photos to ensure the firefighting equipment was depicted accurately.

