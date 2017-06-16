Antipasto Pasta Salad

By Ryan McKay

The sounds of children celebrating summer’s sweet release from school often lead me toward thoughts of lounging poolside with some delicious salads to munch on while tanning under the southern sun. While often on the move and always in a hurry to relax, I find premade salads are one of my go-to dishes when heading toward the concrete and water. Make them the day before or right before you head out the door; these are an easy and forgiving meal that delights a crowd.

Pot luck dinner, picnic in the park, or the tiptoeing sands of the beach, pasta salads are a must. With this iteration, I wanted to take all the flavors of a classic Italian antipasto–cheeses, meats, olives, etc.–but mix them with pasta to offer more substance and stretch the cost. It’s Italian oxymoron in a bowl, indulgere!

A few after the fire critiques: You can use any cured meat that you’d like in place of the pepperoni. Same goes for the cheese–just ensure it is a soft cheese. When they are in season and at their peak, I often add ripe cherry tomatoes for bursts of acidity and color. For the heat-seeking adult crowd, I’ll often add hot and sweet cherry peppers, one of my go-to toppings for pizza. Lastly, if you are intending to serve tableside for extended periods (i.e., an outdoor lunch), remove the mayo from the recipe and you’ll be good to go.

Fuel

Pasta, 1 lb., tricolor spiral or similar

Pepperoni, ½ lb., chopped into ½-inch cubes

Mozzarella cheese, 6-8 ounces, chopped into ½-inch cubes

Bell pepper, large, chopped (½ red and orange preferred)

Purple onion, ½ diced

Kalamata olives, ¼ cup, quartered

Basilc 6-8 large leaves, chiffonade

Italian dressing, 1 cup

Mayonnaise, 1 Tbsp.

Pepper and salt

Tools

Large Pot

Colander

Large and Small Bowl (2)

Fine Mesh Sieve

Whisk

Tactics

Place the pasta in the large pot, cover with water and large pinch of salt, and bring to a boil over high heat. Meanwhile, place sieve in small bowl and cover with cold water (and a few ice cubes if you have them). Place the onions in the sieve and let it sit for 5-10 minutes, then drain. In a large bowl, place the pepperoni, cheese, bell pepper, onion, and olives, then mix to combine. In a small bowl, combine Italian dressing and mayo until thoroughly mixed. Once pasta is al dente or cooked to your liking (8-10 minutes), drain and place back into warmed large pot. Place ½ the dressing in with the pasta and mix to combine. Place in fridge for 15-20 minutes, ensuring that you mix every 5 minutes. Remove the pasta from the fridge and place in the large bowl; pour the remaining dressing; add basil, pepper, and salt, and mix until combined. Taste for seasoning and adjust where needed. Can be served at room temperature for a short period or served cold. Indulge!

Ryan McKay is a 13-year fire service veteran and a firehouse cook from Atlanta, Georgia. His goal is to bring the fast-paced lifestyle of the fire service with the slow-paced art of cultivating family and crew through the tool that is food. He has made an appearance on NBC’s primetime show “Food Fighters,” is a co-founder of the Metro Atlanta EMS Conference, and works intimately with the SafePath Child Advocacy Center.