Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: London High-Rise Fire, U.S. Shootings

June 9-16, 2017

It was a busy and tragic week for firefighters around the globe. Fire crews in London responded to a massive fire at a high-rise tower block that killed scores of people. There were at least two mass-shootings in the United States, one targeting Republican lawmakers outside of Washington, D.c., the other targeting people at a UPS facility in San Francisco. At least two firefighters were reported dead, including a chief killed while responding to a call.



Fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people. The death toll is expected to rise. Photos | Hangout: London High-Rise Fire



Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while responding to an accident scene.

Firefighter Lawrence Matthews, 36, passed away after collapsing at the scene of a fire over the weekend in nearby Harvey.

A gunman opened on legislators during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.

Flint Fire Department District Commander Mark Kovach says firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

The bodies of a child and two women have been found in a Malabar home that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire to cover up their killings.

A small blimp crashed near the U.S. Open on Thursday, seriously injuring the pilot and grabbing the attention of fans and golfers alike as they watched the fiery, smoking craft fall from the sky into an open field.

Brad Phipps, who was critically injured while fighting a strip mall fire last month, is now breathing on his own, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

A firefighter suffered facial burns in a propane tank explosion in Limestone. See video from the scene.

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire that burned two apartment buildings under construction, damaged adjacent residential structures, and displaced 20 people.

