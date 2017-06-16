Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: London High-Rise Fire, U.S. Shootings

June 9-16, 2017
It was a busy and tragic week for firefighters around the globe. Fire crews in London responded to a massive fire at a high-rise tower block that killed scores of people. There were at least two mass-shootings in the United States, one targeting Republican lawmakers outside of Washington, D.c., the other targeting people at a UPS facility in San Francisco. At least two firefighters were reported dead, including a chief killed while responding to a call.
Massive Fire Burns London High-Rise
Fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people. The death toll is expected to rise. Photos | Hangout: London High-Rise Fire
MI Chief Killed in Crash
Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while responding to an accident scene.
IL Firefighter Dies After Collapsing at Fire Scene
Firefighter Lawrence Matthews, 36, passed away after collapsing at the scene of a fire over the weekend in nearby Harvey.
House GOP Leader, Officers Wounded in Shooting
A gunman opened on legislators during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Gunman Opens Fire at UPS Facility in CA, Killing Three
A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.
Man, Two Children Dead After MI Fire
Flint Fire Department District Commander Mark Kovach says firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.
Officials: FL Home Set Ablaze to Hide Killings
The bodies of a child and two women have been found in a Malabar home that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire to cover up their killings.
Pilot Injured When Blimp Goes Down in WI
A small blimp crashed near the U.S. Open on Thursday, seriously injuring the pilot and grabbing the attention of fans and golfers alike as they watched the fiery, smoking craft fall from the sky into an open field.
Firefighter Injured in San Antonio Strip Mall Fire Now Breathing on Own
Brad Phipps, who was critically injured while fighting a strip mall fire last month, is now breathing on his own, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Video: Near Miss for Firefighter at ME Explosion
A firefighter suffered facial burns in a propane tank explosion in Limestone. See video from the scene.
Arrest in Connection with Los Angeles Fire
A man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire that burned two apartment buildings under construction, damaged adjacent residential structures, and displaced 20 people.
