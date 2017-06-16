Rochester (NY) Firefighters Respond to Fire in Multiple Structures

Report and photos by John Spaulding

The Rochester (NY) Fire Department (G2) was dispatched to several addresses on Roycroft Drive for a house on fire. Additional reports said that people were trapped.

First-arriving companies confirmed that no one was trapped and went to work. Heavy fire was reported from the AB corner and an additional engine company was dispatched. Shortly thereafter, a second alarm was struck as the duplex was joined to a convenience store.

Firefighters were met a heavy fire load and advanced conditions. It took them about 90 minutes to contain the fire and overhaul the structures.

American Medical Response transported three civilians with minor injuries and also provided rehab to the firefighters. No firefighters were injured.

The fire displaced six adults and seven children. The convenience store will be closed due to extensive heat and smoke damage according to Lt. Dana Cieslinski, but no time frame was given. It is believed that the duplex 2 1/2 will be a total loss.

The RFD Fire Investigation Unit was on scene conducting the origin and cause investigation, The scene was secured by the Rochester Police Department and several roads were closed for the apparatus to enter and work from. The Rochester Chapter of the American Red Cross was notified and Rochester Gas and Electric rendered the buildings safe from utility hazards.