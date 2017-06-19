Chicago Firefighters Battle Warehouse Fire; One Injured

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of Chicago fire crews working at the scene of a June 16 fire at a vacant warehouse in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to the local CBS station, the fire burned for hours and injured one person. Firefighters reprotedly found the injured man on the sidewalk outside the burning building.

The report said firefighters have battled several fires at this location before, and squatters have taken over the vacant warehouse. One person, possibly a squatter, was taken to in serious condition to a medical facility.

When crews arrived, the winds spread the flames quickly and firefighters had to operate defensively, the report said.

“Blitz attack, a lot of water from the outside, because it’s vacant we don’t rush in there,” said Chicago Fire Department District Chief Donald Hroma. “We risk a lot to save a lot, we risk nothing to save nothing. Firefighters lives could be jeapordized in a building like this.”

More Tim Olk: olkee.smugmug.com

