Fire Blog Roundup: Failure, Trust, and Drop Bars

Tommy Goran and Ben Martin join our regular contributors this week, blogging about the issues of failure and trust in the fire service, respectively.



Many firefighters work on pushing our operating limits, which may result in mistakes. It’s not necessarily what you do to fail, it’s what you do afterwards to correct the action that counts, writes Tommy Goran.







John K. Murphy has some legal insights on the human resources department in the fire service.







Creating and maintaining trust is paramount for leadership, but are you giving it the attention it deserves? Read more from Benjamin Martin.





Ron Kanterman on how the incident commander can use interferences on the fireground to his or her advantage.







A little preplanning goes a long way, writes David Polikoff.





Leaders must recognize there are striking differences in leadership styles, writes David Bullard.



