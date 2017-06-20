Training Minutes: SCBA Confidence

In this Training Minutes video on firefighter resiliency, Ric Jorge enumerates the benefits of SCBA confidence courses and how this type of evolution integrates various aspects of the firefighter resiliency concepts from previous videos. He discusses how the training helps emphasize the use of multiple senses on the fireground, develops firefighters’ response to stressful situations, and more.

