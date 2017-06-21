Detroit Firefighters Control Apartment Fire

Photos and incident report by Dennis Walus

On Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Detroit companies responded to a reported fire in a vacant apartment building. While en route, Engine 40 reported heavy smoke showing. Engine 40 arrived on the scene with a four-story, 100 x 200 vacant with fire on second through the fourth floors.

Chief 5 arrived on the scene, assumed incident command, and reported defensive posture on this fire. All companies on the commercial box. were held. Ladder 17 and 7 were set up for aerial operations. Companies operated at this fire for two hours to bring it under control.

See more of these photos at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com/Fire-Scenes/Detroit-Commercial-Box-Alarm-Collingwood-Rosa-Parks-6-20-17/