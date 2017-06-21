New Jersey Department Mourns Sudden Loss of Chief

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey – The Perth Amboy fire chief died at home on Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to a city official.

Councilman Fernando Gonzalez spoke with firefighters and the police about the death of Chief Abraham Pitre according to NJ.com. The death is under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chief Pitre’s death is not considered suspicious according to a statement by Andrea Boulton, and agent and spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office.

Pitre, 44, is survived by his wife and three children. He worked in emergency services for nearly 30 years. A procession and ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 Wednesday beginning at the fire department headquarters and ending at the funeral home.