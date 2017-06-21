Humpday Hangout: Social Media and Using Today’s Technology. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, join hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath along with their guests, including Brandon Barth of the Flower Mound (TX) Fire and Emergency Services, as they discuss social media and using today’s technology in the fire industry.
RELATED
Social Media in the Wake of Disaster
Social Media in the Fire Service
Social Media : The Rules Are Already on the Books
Legal Fire Prevention: Social Media Policy
Social Media Policies in the Fire Service
The Latest Danger Facing Today’s Firefighter: Social Media
MORE HUMPDAY HANGOUTS
Humpday Hangout: FDIC and Everything FDIC
Humpday Hangout: Love for the Job
Humpday Hangout: Pushing Fire Prevention to the Front Lines