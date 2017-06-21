Leadership

Humpday Hangout: Social Media and Using Today’s Technology. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, join hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath along with their guests, including Brandon Barth of the Flower Mound (TX) Fire and Emergency Services, as they discuss social media and using today’s technology in the fire industry.

RELATED

Social Media in the Wake of Disaster

Social Media in the Fire Service

Social Media : The Rules Are Already on the Books

Legal Fire Prevention: Social Media Policy

Social Media Policies in the Fire Service

The Latest Danger Facing Today’s Firefighter: Social Media

MORE HUMPDAY HANGOUTS

Keeping Tradition Alive

Humpday Hangout: FDIC and Everything FDIC

Humpday Hangout: Love for the Job

Humpday Hangout: Pushing Fire Prevention to the Front Lines

 

More