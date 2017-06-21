Fire Crews Battle Flames at Knoxville (TN) Apartment Complex

Fire photographer Mike Watiker shared some images of crews working at the scene of an apartment complex in Knoxville, Tennessee, that left 33 people displaced, according to reports.

WATE reported that maintenance crews tried to extinguish today’s fire at Bell Walker’s Crossing Apartments but flames were already through the roof.

Knoxville Fire Department said all residents are safe and at least a third of the building was protected. Captain D.J. Corcoran said most tenants were at work, and according to the report all tenants were accounted for.

&nbsp;

Photos by Mike Watiker. Follow Mike on Twitter at @mwatiker.

MORE