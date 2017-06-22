Emergency Reporting Partners with Halligan for Mobile Truck Checks by Phone or Tablet

Emergency Reporting (ER), a leading provider of Fire & EMS records management software headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, recently announced a new partnership with Halligan, the innovative solution for mobile truck checks and work order management. The integration will save fire departments money and time with apparatus checks, real-time notifications, budget-balancing analytics, configurable checklists and secure check histories for every piece of YYOuin the fleet.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Halligan. The integration with their mobile app allows us to offer customers a new technology that complements and extends our existing capabilities,” says David Nokes, Sr. Director, Strategic Alliances, Emergency Reporting. “This seamless interface is a great example of how the ER platform provides agencies with complete solutions for reliable, secure records management.”

Officers now have better command of their stations with the tools to stay more informed and maintain better control. Firefighters are more efficient and trucks are always ready to roll.

“Halligan brings the first native mobile application for truck checks to the first responder community,” says Alex Montgomery, Co-Founder and CEO, Halligan. “Halligan is quickly becoming a leading truck check solution for both paid and volunteer departments.

Firefighters love it because it’s easier to do their checks holding a phone or tablet than a piece of paper, pen and clipboard. Officers gain visibility into their fleet and equipment. Halligan solves the entire workflow from identifying issues to the resolution. Partnering with Emergency Reporting means departments can leverage Halligan’s powerful truck checks and work orders while still having all their data live in their primary record management system.”

With the integration, fire departments can digitally maintain inventory and generate professional reports with the push of a button. Fire personnel can send and receive work order repair messages right from the app. Critical equipment service information can easily be shared with mechanics, dispatch, chiefs, captains and others.

As ER customer Chris Patti, a Lieutenant with the McLane/Black Lake Fire Department in Olympia, Washington, states, “I like having the ability to bring over our tracked equipment from ER and see that data in our apparatus checks, complete our checks via web browser or the mobile app, and create a maintenance request automatically in ER based on our settings in Halligan. This not only fills a long-time gap in our maintenance tracking process, it provides us the means to fulfill the requirement of our ISO rating by tracking any issues more in-depth at our sub-stations.”

The app is native iOS/Android. For additional information including pricing, a demo, or a free trial, visit: http://info.emergencyreporting.com/halligan

For a Halligan “Product Tour,” watch the one-minute video below.

Emergency Reporting is a privately held Washington State corporation specializing in Cloud-based records management software solutions for Fire/Rescue and EMS agencies of all sizes, DoD/military branches worldwide, and large entities with self-contained Fire & EMS services like NASA, nuclear power plants, hospitals, and oil refineries. For more information, see www.emergencyreporting.com.

About Halligan

Halligan is the easy and secure solution paid and volunteer fire departments across the nation trust for truck checks. With features ranging from apparatus checks, work orders, equipment management and budgeting, Halligan saves money while saving time. Complete mobile first truck checks from iOS, Android devices or web browsers. Learn more at www.halligan.io.