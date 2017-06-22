LION Adds Traditional-Style Fire Helmet with Modern Benefits



LION has introduced the American Legend™ helmet series, which combines outstanding protection, additional head room, and a lighter weight.

Keeping a traditional look, both the American Legend™, and American Legend X™ are created with a modern molding technology, producing a lighter weight helmet between 50 – 56 oz. depending on configuration. This ranks them among the lightest helmets in the industry.

“Continued innovation in our product lines is at the top of LION’s priority. These two new helmets have been directly developed from firefighter research on issues of temporal pressure, and heavy helmets causing added strain while on the job,” said Mark Smith, senior vice president at LION.

Special features for each helmet include added temporal head room in the American Legend X™; and an NFPA-compliant, integrated face shield with snap in and out assembly in the American Legend™. B oth helmets have a low-profi le SMC shell with a powder coat, impact-resistant finish along with LION’s patented Center of Gravity™ adjustment system for a custom fit to each firefighter.

For pricing and availability, customers can contact their local LION distributor, or visit www.lionprotects.com/american_legend_helmet for more information and wear test options.