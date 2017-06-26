Hi, boys and girls!
Welcome to Molly’s Kids Zone!
My name is Molly, and I am a real fire dog.
I have been teaching fire safety since I was 9 weeks old and on July 2 I will be 5 years old! How time flies!
Do you and your family have an escape plan? Do you know what to do and where to go in case of fire?
Over the next couple of months, I will be sharing how you can make and practice a home escape plan.
Let’s get started!
- Make a home escape map.
- Plan two ways to escape from each room.
- Pick a place to meet after you escape to check that everyone got out.
Photo courtesy of the United States Fire Administration.
After you have made your plan, be sure to hang it where everyone can see it!
Figure photo courtesy of the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation.
Stay safe, and remember to practice fire safety every day!
Molly the Fire Safety Dog