Suffolk (VA) Firefighters Rescue Patient Trapped in Tree

By Christopher Hehl

At around 5 p.m. on the evening of May 19, 2017, Suffolk (VA) Fire & Rescue members were alerted for a subject pinned in a tree. Two blocks away from downtown Fire Station 1, a civilian was working approximately 25 feet up in a tree when he was pinned by a large section he had cut down.

EMS Supervisor Chris Cook arrived first with a male subject pinned and suspended 25 feet up in a tree. Engine Company 2 arrived, led by Captain B. Sweat, requesting a crane to aid in the rescue effort. Schadel Sheet Metal was notified of such request and responded to assist.

Battalion Chief 1 Jack Knight was the incident commander, alerting the VA-EOC, gaining mutual aid rescue resources from neighboring departments.

Ladder Company 3 was assigned Operations and to set up an elevated pick point to be used for the rescue effort. Rescue Company 1 members Lieutenant T. Saunders, Firefighter L. Weaver, and Master Firefighter T. Helmick were assigned to make the rescue.

Ground ladders were thrown for initial access and patient care while more advanced rope systems were being put in place. The incident action plan included the use of the crane in securing and elevating the large section of tree off of the pinned subject. Rescue 1 took the lead on implementing a dual-rope system to securely lower the patient and rescuer tandemly.

Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was requested for the transfer of care and to expeditiously get the patient to the nearest trauma center.

Chesapeake Rescue 15, Norfolk Rescue Co. 2, Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) Rescue Co. 2, VBFD Ladder Co. 7, VBFD Tech 1, and VBFD Car-8 all responded on the mutual aid request. Suffolk Fire & Rescue thanks all agencies and departments that responded to assist and for your continued support in our department.

Christopher Kyle Hehl is a lieutenant with Suffolk (VA) Department of Fire & Rescue.