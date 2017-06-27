Toyne Celebrates 75th Anniversary

It all started in 1942 when blacksmith ‘Gib’ Toyne was asked by the City of Schleswig, Iowa, to produce a fire truck that would be mounted on a Model A Ford chassis. In 1978, longtime employee Roger Schwabe purchased the growing apparatus manufacturer from Toyne in 1978, and sons Mike and Bill Schwabe run the company today. Since its inception, Toyne, Inc. has consistently delivered quality-built fire apparatus to departments across the nation.

2017 marks 75 years of building a reputation for manufacturing fire trucks that will be there when emergency personnel need them the most. Throughout the year, Toyne looks to promote their achieved longevity via sharing customer success stories, social media giveaways, as well as a 75th Anniversary event that will be open to the public.

Toyne Tailored Apparatus, which has become synonymous with quality over the years, continues to remain dedicated to the fire apparatus industry. From the first pumper that was delivered to Schleswig, Iowa, to the industry-recognized PRV™ slide out and down pump panel, Toyne’s innovations continue to catch the attention of departments all over the United States. Through their unique stall-built processes, the Breda, Iowa-based company works closely with each customer to ensure that every inch of the apparatus is built to their exact specifications.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated, experienced team,” said company president Mike Schwabe. “Each employee brings experience to what we do, and in turn, helps improve our processes and the apparatus we deliver.”

Schwabe went on to say, “We want to extend our most sincere appreciation to all of our customers. Thank you for trusting our team to engineer fire apparatus that aid you when you take the call. You are all part of our 75th Anniversary and we hope that you join us in celebrating this milestone.”

Toyne embarked on a company rebranding initiative in 2012 that consisted of a new logo, positioning statement, “Built to take the call,” the fire apparatus industry’s first mobile-friendly website, and a plethora of enhanced marketing and dealer network tools.

Those looking to learn more about Toyne and their 75th Anniversary are urged to visit www.Toyne.com and to engage with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/ToyneFireTrucks) and Twitter (Twitter.com/ToyneFireTrucks).