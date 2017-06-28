The Yenta: “I should have been a cop so I could dress ‘neat-o,’ like you.”

By Diane Rothschild

Many thanks to Ron Jeffers of the New Jersey Metro Fire Photographers for the humorous photos and captions below.

“I should have been a cop so I could dress ‘neat-o,’ like you!”

“Some bad cooking in there, chief.”

Residents of occupied multiple dwellings in northern New Jersey cities are aware of the possibilities of a fire in their dwellings, which happen quite often. These Union City residents employed the R.P.E.U. (Rapid Pet Evacuation Unit) to remove their pet dogs during an afternoon fire.

Sanctuary cities, losing federal funding.

“This is how we firefighters spit shine shoes!”

Diane Rothschild is a 28-year veteran of PennWell Corp.; the executive editor of Fire Engineering, Fire Apparatus & Emergency Equipment, and Fire Rescue; and the conference director of FDIC. She has a B.A. in English communications. She has been a yenta (look it up) for most of her life. If you have a story for the Yenta, e-mail [email protected].