Boston (MA) Firefighters Battle 6-Alarm Fire in Dorchester Building

Boston (MA) firefighters battled a six-alarm fire yesterday in the Dorchester neighborhood of the city. The fire occured on the roof of a six-story building under construction at 1971-1977 Dorchester Ave near Peabody Square.

According to WCVB, Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said the air conditioning units atop the building buckled and collapsed onto the top floor. Finn said the roof and the top floor were completely destroyed by the fire.

“It was a very difficult fire to fight,” Finn said. “It’s lightweight construction, which makes it very dangerous for us, which means the components are smaller. (The components) are 2×4, which is what you would see in your own residential home versus a major development like this.”

“Steel is usually the first five or six stories,” Finn said. “This is basically, under the building code, you can build one story of steel or concrete and you can raise up four stories of wooden construction. In the size and scope of this building, it’s nothing but a tinderbox.”

