Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Pakistan Fuel Tanker Blast, Wildfires in U.S. and Europe

June 16-30, 2017

Massive wildfires ripped through the American West and the Iberian peninsula in Europe over the past two weeks, and there was continued fallout from the Grenfell Tower fire in Britain, where the prime minister called for an extensive investigation. A fuel truck explosion in Pakistan killed nearly 200 people, and at least two firefighters were reported dead in the United States.



Scores of villagers rushed to the scene of a crash to collect spilled fuel when the fire occurred, engulfing them in flames and killing at least 157.

More than 2,700 firefighters were battling Monday to contain several major wildfires in the area northeast of Lisbon. One fire killed more than 60 people, many of whom died they tried to flee the flames in their cars. Culprits Sought in Portugal Wildfire That Killed 64 People

Firefighter Jeffery Sanders, 55, was killed and Firefighter Jacob Hayward, 33, is listed in critical condition after a crash east of Kansas City on Monday.

John Cammock, 74, died after being badly burned while battling a brush fire. Another firefighter, Kyle Perez, was also severely burned.

The city has released a report on the December 2016 fire at the “Ghost Ship” warehouse that killed 36 people.

A woman and her three-year-old twin grandsons died following an early-morning house fire Tuesday in Detroit.

Two people died and a third escaped serious injury following an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in Orion Township.

Evansville firefighters responded to a house explosion Tuesday that left two people dead.

Some Arizona fire evacuees returned home even as firefighters battled wildfires in California, New Mexico, Utah and Washington state.

Tests so far have found that at least three high-rise apartment buildings in the U.K. have flammable external panels like the ones believed to have contributed to a fire that killed 79 people in London, Britain’s government said. Jack Murphy on UK Steps After Fire | Freezer Determined as Cause of Deadly London Tower Fire

