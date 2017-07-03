California Firefighters Battle Placerita Brush Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared several photos of firefighters operating at the recent Placerita Fire in California.

A half-acre brush fire that was ignited in Santa Clarita on Sunday quickly spread to 870 acres and numerous homes were temporarily evacuated, firefighters said. A 870-acre brush fire was burning in Santa Clarita on June 25, 2017, according to Kevin McGill (via Twitter). The fire begin around 12:46 p.m. when a traffic collision on the northbound 14 Freeway caused a tree to catch fire and the flames to spread, according to the Los Angeles County (CA) Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Placerita Fire, just before 1 p.m. near the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) said. Just 50 minutes later, the half-acre fire had grown to 300 acres, and spread further to 800 acres by 3:36 p.m. The fire died down to 750 acres by 6:15 p.m. but spread once again to 870 acres by 8:10 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials have called for mandatory evacuations for residents in Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon. Residents located at Lost Canyon Road, Via Princessa Street, Cardinal Drive, Winter Pine Way, Ravenglen Road, Pineview Road, Cambria Estates Lane and Placerita Canyon Road were under voluntary evacuation orders, according to the Department. Affected residents were asked to seek shelter at Golden Valley High School in the 27000 block of Robert C. Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita.

One resident told KTLA he was packed and ready to leave if necessary. “We’re looking at some crazy stuff,” said Roland Lorenzana. “Fire officials are saying that anything could happen right now; the winds are very fierce. We’ll see what happens and hope for the best. Hit the button and we’re gone.”

Livestock evacuations were asked to go to the AV Fairgrounds at 2551 W Avenue H in Lancaster, the Department said. All evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes at 10 p.m., according to fire officials. The flames jumped the Sierra Highway around 1:15 p.m. and were burning in medium fuel before jumping the 14 Freeway around 1:23 p.m.

Fire officials said the head fire was slowing as it was burning in an area previously charred by the Sand Fire. Around 1:05 p.m., firefighters tweeted that a home in Disney Ranch had been lost. The Disney Ranch area is also experiencing a power outage as a result of the fire and 76 homes are currently affected.

Five engines were requested in the Running Horse area as the fire approached nearby homes, but none of the residences had become involved in the fire yet, officials said. Agencies responding were LACoFD, the city of Los Angeles Fire Department, USFS, and Cal Fire.

MORE RICK McCLURE