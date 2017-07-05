Indianapolis Firefighters Control Apartment Fire

Photos and info by Rita Reith

Indianapolis firefighters responded on July 1 to a working apartment fire at the Nora Pines Apartment complex.

Crews contended with heavy fire and smoke showing at the two-story, ordinary construction building. Firefighters initiated an aggressive offensive attack and had the fire rapidly under control.

One firefighter suffered a minor heat-related inury while a civilian suffered an unspecified injury and was treated on scene. A total of 20 people were displaced, and damages were estimated at $500,000.

An adult male occupant told investigators that he was frying chicken on the stove. He apparently fell asleep and was awakened by his smoke alarm to find his kitchen on fire. All occupants were out of the structure prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The biggest obstacle for firefighters was fire breaching common attic and void spaces and getting ahead of attack crews.



RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency’s public information officer.