Humpday Hangout: Basement Fires

In today’s Humpday Hangout, Hosts Aaron Heller, Steve Pegram, and Brad French will talk with Captain Seth Barker and Lt. Chris Divver of the ISFSI Understanding Basement Fires technical panel about basement fires and the ongoing research done by ISFSI and UL.
RELATED: Basement Fire Strategy and Tactics | UL Basement Fire Study | Throw Back to Basics: Basement Fires
Humpday Hangout: Coordinating Training
Humpday Hangout: Professional Development for the Fire Instructor
Humpday Hangout: All Things FDIC
Humpday Hangout: Special Operations Training