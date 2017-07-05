Fire Dynamics

Humpday Hangout: Basement Fires

In today’s Humpday Hangout, Hosts Aaron Heller, Steve Pegram, and Brad French will talk with Captain Seth Barker and Lt. Chris Divver of the ISFSI Understanding Basement Fires technical panel about basement fires and the ongoing research done by ISFSI and UL.

