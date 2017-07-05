In Case You Missed It: June 2017 Firefighting Articles

Below you’ll find a roundup of exclusive articles that ran on theWeb site this month.

“The perils that exist underground are infinite. After identifying the location of a belowgrade fire, the dynamics of our strategies and tactics change instantly,” writes Adam J. Hansen and Jason Hoevelmann.

“Going your separate ways after the call may be business as usual and, although perfectly fine in most cases, it is not as much so following something as traumatic as suicide,” writes Michael Morse.

“The United States Fire Service must benchmark and applaud the actions taken by the British Fire Service to evacuate other similar tall buildings during the Grenfell Tower fire,” writes Jack J. Murphy.

What items should company officers and chief officers be addressing to create a safer working environment without compromising tactics? In this week’s Humpday Hangout, P.J. Norwood, Dennis Rubin, Bobby Halton, and company talk about this important topic.

In the debut Quick Cuts video, Todd Taylor of Advance Rescue Solutions discusses the proper placement for Holmatro cutters when cutting hinges on vehicles during extrication operations.

Christopher Hehl offers an incident report from a tree rescue in Suffolk, Virginia.

In his new, Gregory Havel looks at these common structures that support windows and doors.

In Part 2 of his series, Michael Reick writes, “Even without life hazards and without any rescue operations, the professional’s fire fight in a building is complex.”

Michael Reick examines a house fire that occurred in Adelberg, Germany, to see how coordinated ventilation profiles and water application reduces damage.

In a new episode of “The Battalion TV,” this second episode details the experience of members of the Snyder (NY) Fire Department as they arrive at FDIC International 2017 in Indianapolis.

Harry Ohde and Robert Hattier take a look at considerations for firefighters when dealing with photovoltaic systems.

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, join hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath along with their guests, including Brandon Barth of the Flower Mound (TX) Fire and Emergency Services, as they discuss social media and using today’s technology in the fire industry.

In this Training Minutes video on firefighter resiliency, Ric Jorge enumerates the benefits of SCBA confidence courses and how this type of evolution integrates various aspects of the firefighter resiliency concepts from previous videos.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to operate as safely as possible and identify these hazards early in an incident to allow for safer operations and fewer injuries, or worse,” writes Thomas N. Warren.

“Today’s training sets up firefighters for failure, so we must begin identifying what we can do during our training to truly prepare ourselves and officers for their next fire,” writes P.J. Norwood and Sean Grey.

Joseph Pronesti looks at three tragic fires that occurred around this proudest of firefighters’ days; their impact on the fire service; and the reminders and lessons they provide that we need to honor, recollect, and train on.

This week, Bill Gustin, Mike Dugan, and the rest of the panelists discuss the deadly London high-rise fire.

In his new, Gregory Havel looks at the importance of building managers maintaining a clean job site for the benefit of responding firefighters.

Ted Nee has a new fire simulation based on operating in a fire in an enclosed structure, in this case a supermarket building.

“A well-crafted overall picture of where the department isforms the essential foundation for a leader to establishand gives a chief officer the chance to lead rather than only react,” writes Matt Marietta.

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Aaron Heller is joined by Mike Dugan, Brian Zaitz, and Art Bloomer to discuss how company officers coordinate training at the company level versus the department level.

How much fire can a water can be expected to effectively knock down or extinguish? In this Training Minutes video, Jimm Walsh, Eric Wheaton, and Scott Ketchum demonstrate two different scenarios and some best practices for each.

“The hazards associated with modern interior fires are so severe that we need to take every opportunity possible to educate the public and convince them to practice proven fire safety practices,” writes Vincent Wolfe.

Vincent Wolfe asks, “How do we, as firefighters and fire officers, determine what tactics and considerations to use or rely on when faced with a structural fire event?”

In this month’s Mayday drill from Tony Carroll, practice providing air to a down firefighter.

Mark van der Feyst discusses why the 2½-inch hoseline should not become “a forgotten entity of our firefighting skills.”

“The Battalion TV” returns for another tour with members of Prince George’s County (MD) Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

