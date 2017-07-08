Firefighters and Public Join FDNY and NFFF to Honor Fallen Firefighters

The 3rd Annual National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Belmont Park. Register in advance at www.nationalstairclimb.org.

Fees: $35 for the Climb; $50 for the Climb and After Party; $50 for Climb Supporters and After Party; $25 After Party Children 15 & Under

Can’t be in New York? Join in the virtual climb! Learn more at www.nationalstairclimb.org

Proceeds benefit FDNY Counseling Services Unit (CSU) and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

Some will climb to remember a relative. Some will climb to honor a friend. And some will climb to show gratitude for the great sacrifices made 16-years-ago. Together, firefighters, police officer and the public will climb the stairs of Belmont Park to pay respects to our nation’s fallen firefighters and to support their survivors.

On Sunday, October 1, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will host the 3rd Annual National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters at Belmont Park.

“The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation performs extraordinary work providing resources for the families of fallen heroes across the country,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “By climbing steps each year, every participant not only raises funds to support the families of FDNY members who made the Supreme Sacrifice, they also ensure those we have lost are never forgotten.”

Gates open and on-site registration begins at 8:30 am. As hundreds did last October, participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories to symbolize the steps of the World Trade Center Towers. All climbers will receive a t-shirt and a name badge for the firefighter they are honoring.

“The National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters is a journey of hope, raising funds to help programs for surviving relatives of firefighters across the country,” said Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “Approximately 80 firefighters die in the line of duty each year in the U.S. and this is a way to let the families know they, and their firefighters, are not forgotten.”

The stair climb is a family event and we encourage you to bring family and friends. An After Climb Party and Races will begin at 11:30 am, featuring a BBQ Buffet and unlimited draft beer and soda. There will also be bounce castles, pony rides and fun for the entire family. In addition, the New York Racing Association will raffle two (2) 2018 Belmont Stakes Day reserved seats valued at $200 each, and will assign a minimum of five (5) race names for the FDNY to use to honor their fallen.

For more information and to register, go to www.nationalstairclimb.org.