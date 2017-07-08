HazSim Partners with HazMat Response Group

HazSim, LLC welcomes their newest partner, HazMat Response Group, to the growing list of top training venues across the US and Canada. HazMat Response Group is dedicated to assisting each Hazardous Materials Professional with the most effective training methods available. The trainers are all first responders and provide training both stateside and abroad.

“One the most misunderstood tools that emergency responders utilize is the 4 or 5 gas meter”, states Nick Bonstell, President and Owner of HazMat Response Group. “HazSim allows the adult learner to actually make tactical decision based from the readings on the meter. This not only gives the student the confidence in the field, but also a real-life experience that is applicable to their job as emergency responders.”

HazMat Response Group recently trained the 82nd CST at Ellsworth Air Force Base with HazSim. “The ability to see elevated H2S and changes in LEL and O2 in real-time is like no other experience”