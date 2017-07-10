Firefighters Control Los Angeles Condo Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters responding to a condo fire in the Chatsworth section. Two LAFD firefighters sustained nonlife-threatening injuries while aggressively battling wind-driven flames and structural compromise at this fire.

It took firefighters 81 minutes of suppression operations conducted in 91 F heat to confine fire damage to four condominium units on this 47-year-old, wood frame and stucco structure. The units shared a common attic.

One civilian was evaluated at scene for smoke exposure. The cause of the fire is considered accidental, and attributed to the installation of a propane tank or barbecue equipment used on a condominium patio.

