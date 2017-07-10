Photos, Ultimate Firefighter

Firefighters Control Los Angeles Condo Fire

LAFD firefighters stretch lines at structure fire

SEE MORE PHOTOS >>

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters responding to a condo fire in the Chatsworth section. Two LAFD firefighters sustained nonlife-threatening injuries while aggressively battling wind-driven flames and structural compromise at this fire.

It took firefighters 81 minutes of suppression operations conducted in 91 F heat to confine fire damage to four condominium units on this 47-year-old, wood frame and stucco structure. The units shared a common attic.

One civilian was evaluated at scene for smoke exposure. The cause of the fire is considered accidental, and attributed to the installation of a propane tank or barbecue equipment used on a condominium patio.

MORE RICK McCLURE

California Firefighters Battle Placerita Brush Fire

City of Los Angeles Fire Crews Battle Strip Mall Fire

Los Angeles (CA) Apartment Fire Spurs Evacuation of Convalescent Home

Two Killed in Sun Valley (CA) House Fire

More