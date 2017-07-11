Brain Power…The Yoga Way! Part 2

By Claire Diab and Dennis Boyle

Meditation has become a widespread practice throughout the world. Doctors have begun to recommend meditation because of the effects it has shown to have on the brain. Creating mindfulness has proven to assist in learning, memory, compassion, mind wandering, anxiety, depression, and so much more.

When you take the moment to meditate and calm your mind, you break away from the to-do lists and worries that you carry throughout your day, making you more focused and clear headed. This comes in handy for high-pressured jobs like EMTs, police, and firefighters!

Firefighters deal with great stress on the job, and great stress can lead to problems like high blood pressure and heart disease. This is caused by sustained strain on one’s nervous system. Meditation will relieve that pressure by focusing inward on one’s self. “Where attention goes, energy flows.”

Take time to meditate during your day, even if it is for 10 minutes. If you close your eyes and clear your mind for just that short time, you will be taking care of your entire self mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Namaste!



Claire Diab is an internationally recognized yoga therapist. She is the director of the Yoga Program for the Chopra Center founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. David Simon. She is an adjunct professor of Asian Studies at Seton Hall University. She is the author of several books and DVDs on yoga including “Yoga for Firefighters.”





Dennis Boyle is a retired fire director and acting chief with the West Orange (NJ) Fire Department. He was the recipient of the 1999 New Jersey Deputy Fire Chiefs “Fire Officer of the Year” award.