Fire Blog Roundup: Probies, Credibility, and Cowboys

Read commentaries from new contributors Christopher Baker and Tommy Goran along with many of our regular contributors in this recent roundup of posts.

Want to comment, or post your own? Go to community.fireengineering.com. More featured blogs at www.fireengineering.com/blogs.



Protect lives and property with the understanding that when you took that oath, you joined a team that is bigger and stronger than any individual. More from Doug Mitchell.







The current opioid epidemic has significantly increased the call volume for departments responding to citizens suffering from drug overdoses, writes John K. Murphy.

How can a probie exhibit leadership? Read part one in a series of commentaries by Christopher Baker.







Find your core values, work hard, build trust, and be consistent to get the maximum impact, writes Tommy Goran.





If you never saddled up and entered the arena, your opinion about cowboys lacks matter and merit, says Warren Cersley.







Does the aviation industry provide a model for stress-induced addictions in firefighters? A new post from Mark Lamplugh.









Being trusted that you can do your job when it counts is more important than being liked. A new post from John Spera writing for ‘The First Twenty.’

Are you and your agency working to find your next generation of firefighters? A new post from David Bullard.







What are your goals as a company officer? While it’s fine to consider the future of your career, it’s imperative to stay immersed in the craft of firefighting, Jarrod Sergi argues.







John K. Murphy discusses an extremely dangerous drug on the street that is affecting first responders.

MORE FIREFIGHTER BLOGS