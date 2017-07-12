Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Speaks at Smeal Apparatus Plant in Snyder

Snyder (NE) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (R) toured the Smeal (a Spartan Motors brand) fire apparatus manufacturing plant in Snyder today as part of his statewide businesses tour aimed at highlighting the strength of its manufacturing industry.

As part of the Spartan Emergency Response business unit, the Snyder plant serves to engineer fire truck cabs and chassis for many of the industry’s leading original equipment manufacturers as well as design and manufacture complete fire apparatus.

Spartan Motors acquired the Snyder plant as a result of the acquisition of Smeal Fire Apparatus in January. The strengths of the combined company position them as true innovators in the fire apparatus industry. Spartan/Smeal now rank as a top-four North American fire apparatus manufacturer, offering a robust and respected portfolio of leading products, services, and technologies.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

ABOUT SMEAL

You respond at a moment’s notice, but your approach to fighting fires is anything but last minute. Only meticulous planning and careful preparations make rapid response a reality. And that’s where we come in.

For more than 50 years, Smeal has done one thing: engineer and manufacture custom fire apparatus. Fire trucks equal to your preparation with state-of-the-art technology, innovative engineering and rock-solid durability. Customized to your fire department’s unique specifications. Pumpers, rescue pumpers, aerials, platforms, articulating aerials, tillers, wildlands — each one designed so that you have the advantage.

Learn more at www.smeal.com.