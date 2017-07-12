Humpday Hangout: Discussing Firefighting Tactics with Our Brothers Abroad

&nbsp;

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Bobby Halton, Mike Dugan, and Bill Gustin discuss firefighting tactics with veteran fire officers from Australia and Germany. The discussion will focus on how firefighters in different parts of the world operate with a limited water supply due to having water mains that are typically much smaller than in the USA.

Learn how our foreign counterparts are adapting their tactics to cope with emerging fire problems, such as combustible exterior cladding, escalating heat release rates due to an increase in petrochemical based materials, and new buildings that have greater combustible construction and less compartmentation than older, legacy buildings.

Sponsored by Key Fire Hose: http://www.keyfire.com/