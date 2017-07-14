Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: U.S. Military Plane Crash, Major Fatal Fires Abroad

July 1-July 14, 2017

There were a number of large loss-of-life fires around the globe in this past two weeks, including incidents in Bangladesh, South Afirca, and Saudi Arabia. Nine firefighters were injured in a Portugal wildfire, and 15 firefighters were injured while responding to a yacht explosion in Germany. In the United States, a St. Louis firefighter died following the response to a fire incident, and two wildland firefighters also died on duty.



Captain John Kemper died from an apparent heart attack several days after he was injured while battling a fire.

CAL FIRE Inmate Firefighter Anaya was injured while clearing brush.

Fire Engine Operator Jaros collapsed during a conditioning hike.

Investigators picked through debris across a fire-blackened soybean field Tuesday to try to determine why a U.S. military plane slammed into the ground, killing all 16 people aboard in the deadliest Marine crash anywhere in the world in more than a decade.

German officials say a yacht exploded in a port in the western town of Minden, injuring 15 firefighters and one police officer.

Three young children who were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Henrico County died of their injuries.

Two major wildfires in California have forced nearly 8,000 people out of their homes. Four firefighters were injured and at least 10 structures have been destroyed. Wildland Firefighters Getting Increasingly Frustrated with Drones

A large four-alarm fire broke out early last Friday morning at an apartment complex under construction in Oakland. Burned Crane Boxes Residents In | Investigators Seek Motive in Bay Area Fires



A fire in a building in which squatters were living illegally killed seven people. South African responders used a crane to rescue more than 50 people from the building’s roof.

A boiler explosion at a garment factory in Bangladesh owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. killed 10 people and injured 50.

Saudi Arabia says 11 South Asian workers have died in a fire that engulfed the building where they lived.

Authorities say the bodies of four people were found following a cabin fire near Tamarack Resort.

Nine firefighters were hurt while tackling a wildfire near where 64 people died in a forest fire last month, Portuguese emergency services said.

A woman was rescued after being trapped for more than nine hours near a refrigerator and underneath other debris after parts of two floors in her dilapidated apartment building collapsed.

