Stuck in the Middle with You, Part 3

By Anne Gagliano

I believe that no matter how old you are, you can still learn something new. The same applies to marriage; even us long-timers get curve balls thrown our way that test our relationship in new ways. That has been true of our latest challenge—a problematic home remodel. We’ve been stretched, tested, and tried yet, fortunately for our marriage, held it together.

In my last column, I explained the reasons remodeling is particularly tough for firefighter couples like us. Now I will spell out the lessons we’ve learned in this long, miserable process. I sure hope they will help you firefighter couples out there who may be considering a home remodel in the future.

Sanctuary. Home is a blessing, a place of escape and rest and rejuvenation. For the highly stressed firefighter, even more so. When home is in chaos during a remodel, sanctuary is hard to find and the pressures mount. In fact, it may even become more stressful than the firehouse itself where there is no rest at all. In this pressure-cooker of perpetual stress, a firefighter may implode. Reserves are burned through and not replenished. Danger, code red, all hands on deck; firefighter overload eminent.

The solution to sanctuary? You absolutely must provide one. Find a “safe room” in your torn-up house, one as far from the chaos as possible. This will alleviate massive stress for the firefighter and the nonfirefighter alike. For us, this was our son’s old bedroom, which we now call the “guest room.” It is dark, quiet, downstairs, and near a bathroom. My firefighter husband had my permission to sleep down there, though we hate being apart for even one night. He did so occasionally, as needed, and it made all the difference with his perpetual sleep issues as well. Find at least one such space that is a room of escape from noise and dust and it will save your marriage during the hells of home invasion–a.k.a., remodeling.

Expense. Accept ahead of time that this will be a major expense, especially if your home has potential problems lurking in the walls. No blame games, such as, “If you had fixed this a long time ago then this wouldn’t be an issue now,” or “If you didn’t have such expensive taste we could easily afford this,” etc. Things are going to go wrong. Things are expensive, labor costs most of all. It is what it is.

If you know this going into it, you’ll better handle the challenges of money and expenditures as you go along. Have a desired budget, a contingency budget, and a worse-case scenario budget. And be prepared for the worst of the worst, as this is the most likely to occur. If it doesn’t, then what a nice surprise that will be.

Decisions. My firefighter struggles to make simple decisions at home after a long 24-hour shift of making life-or death ones. He has no desire to weigh in on tile patterns or bathroom fixtures or toilet skirting. We know this of each other, so we determined that I would be the primary decision maker on this one. And it has made all the difference.

I must be careful to not slip and badger him too much about colors and lighting, and he must step back and let me take the reins even if he does find himself, on occasion, having an opinion. Pick the primary lead and stick to it.

A united front. When the battles rage and the meltdowns erupt with your contractor, stand together as husband and wife. Put on the full mantle of teamwork and remain firmly on each other’s side, no matter what. When the war is over, you will still have to live with each other, not the contractor.

So, your fixer-firefighter failed to fix something behind the walls. So, your decision maker got some details wrong. It doesn’t matter. Never side with the contractor over your spouse–within reason, of course, as there are two sides to every issue. Just make sure your loyalties are clear even if the answers are not. Don’t let the pressures come between you; stand as one, and your marriage will not only survive but thrive during a home invasion–a.k.a., remodeling.

Stay affectionate. Stress, lack of privacy, perpetual noise—these things don’t exactly inspire romance. It would be easy to relegate intimacy to a later time, when all this hubbub and mess is over. But it may not be over for a very long time. Months even. We know, trust us.

Intimacy and affection must never be put on the back burner. Stay close, and speak kindly every day, no matter what. The builders aren’t there all day every day; they do go home. Adapt to the new routines, and settle in for the long haul. Keep affection as part of the new routine, and your marriage will remain intact despite the hells of home invasion–a.k.a., remodeling.

Keep your eye on the prize. When you begin to despair, and you will, remember what you’re fighting for. I found a very helpful tool—I set up a couple of little “altars” if you will. An altar is a place you go to pay homage to something you cherish. Trinkets of remembrance adorn them. For me, my one altar consisted of my carefully displayed tile choices, paint colors, drawer pulls, wood sample, and countertop piece. It was beautiful and inspirational and gave me hope to carry on.

The other “altar” was the dream tub itself. It has been sitting in our garage for months, covered with a piece of cardboard to protect it from all the construction dust. Into the tub I placed a little rubber firefighter in lieu of a rubber duckie. To this altar I would escape to picture my weary husband soaking there. It was the tub that inspired the dream—the dream of having a beautiful bathroom with a heated jacuzzi in which my beat-up firefighter could relax his sore back. The prize—I have kept my eyes firmly fixed on it as the war of this remodel rages on. Some battles we have won, some we have lost—but we can see the war coming, slowly but surely, to a successful end.

Is it worth it, plunging into the hells of a home remodel? Only if your marriage survives. So, take heed, it is a challenge. Be warned, it is expensive. But be encouraged; even the firefighter couple can handle the extra stress. And it will be worth it to see my firefighter soaking in his tub. He deserves it and, frankly, so do I.

Anne Gagliano has been married to Captain Mike Gagliano of the Seattle (WA) Fire Department for 31 years. She and her husband lecture together on building and maintaining a strong marriage.