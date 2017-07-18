Is “Average” What You Want To Be?

By Michael Krueger

An average amount of activity, the kind of thing your doctor or the government might recommend, is incredibly simple to achieve. If you do a little walking, a little weight lifting, a little cardio, and perhaps some flexibility, you are good to go.

Average people can get by doing the bare minimum. It won’t make them athletes and it won’t make them fit, but it may stave off some metabolic and age-related illnesses associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

You, on the other hand, you are a firefighter, so average isn’t anywhere near good enough, and it’s time to accept that … and make some changes.

Effort Is the Key

It doesn’t matter so much what you do as how hard you do it. Long slow distance done for hours isn’t as effective as hard, short bursts of effort done for minutes (unless you’re training for a marathon–then you need to put in the mileage). Lifting 5 sets of 10 reps, none of which were particularly hard, isn’t as effective as lifting those same sets to failure or near failure. Active stretching is more effective than passive stretching, and the list goes on and on; it’s effort, not activity, that makes the magic happen.

By reading the reports of academic studies, along with my personal experience and casual observations, it’s easy for me to conclude that the vast majority of people who “exercise” waste a lot of time and an equal amount of well-intentioned but mostly ineffective effort. At this point, I’m not even including poorly designed or implemented programs. I’m talking about the time and effort wasted because of a misunderstanding of what it takes for exercise to be effective.

If you go to the gym and you lift a particular amount of weight, let’s say 10 pounds, for 3 sets of 10 and let’s say you’re doing bicep curls and you do this 3 times per week for 10 weeks, what will you have accomplished? If you completed every one of your sets from the first day, the answer is “not much.” If you couldn’t complete the reps or sets on the first day but you could on the 30th day, then you’ve accomplished something. If you added weight to each set as you met your 3×10 goal until you couldn’t make your 10 reps and then struggled to make those reps for the remaining workouts, then you probably accomplished quite a bit physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The accomplishment doesn’t have anything to do with being able to curl a particular number of pounds; rather, it has to do with the amount of effort you put forth. Say, for instance, person “A” is lifting 10 reps at 10 pounds and person “B” is lifting 10 reps at 50 pounds. Most people would assume person “B” is expending more effort, but that isn’t true. So long as both people are lifting their maximum weight for the given number of reps, they are putting out the same effort. In fact, if person “B” could be lifting 60 pounds for 10 reps, then he isn’t working as hard and therefore isn’t reaping as much benefit.

While your muscles are getting stronger, your brain and nervous system are too. They are creating new pathways for nerve impulses to travel, and you’re building self-esteem through the discipline it takes to set, attain, and then exceed your goals.

All too often, once someone reaches a goal or attains a qualification, they stop training that skill, figuring they’ve got it down. Rather than challenging themselves, they just go through the motions. If you’re not thinking about the movements and how all the individual bits and pieces fit together, and then how you can do them more efficiently, you might as well not be doing them at all. By not doing them in a mindful way, you’re allowing yourself to be intellectually lazy and your physical movements to become sloppy and sluggish. By virtue of this lackluster performance, your skills will actually diminish.

Challenges

There have been numerous studies which show that your brain physically changes when given a new challenge to work on. When you give your body a new challenge, your body and your brain will adapt to the new stimulus. If you give your brain, body, and nervous system a challenge such as a complex new physical skill, the benefits are totally systemic, and it’s hard to beat that for cost/benefit.

Let’s talk about how this can help you to either start a training program or improve the one you’re already on. For most people, the first challenge is simply to do something. Getting out and walking on a regular schedule for 8 weeks is a great way to begin. Some of you might say that that isn’t much of a challenge, yet 90% of those who start a walking program will, in fact, fail; I guess it’s tougher than it seems.

Too often people think they have to start with running or something else that’s “athletic,” but this isn’t necessarily so. So long as the activity you choose is challenging on at least one of the three levels previously mentioned, you are on your way. The walking example covers all three, though some will be challenged more than others, depending on where you are along the fitness continuum. If you haven’t been exercising at all, then just walking will be physically hard; the discipline involved with doing it every day will be tough; and, oddly enough, you will need to learn the skill of walking in a manner that allows you to walk hard enough to achieve a progressive training effect while avoiding injury.

If you are already exercising but haven’t been progressing, then you have slightly different challenges. You will need to learn why you haven’t been progressing and how to fix it. Once again, this covers all three areas. You will be learning what you’ve been doing right and what you’ve been doing wrong. You’ll need to push yourself to work harder on the exercises you are already proficient at, and you’ll also need to learn new exercises and the proper ways to apply them to progress in your training.

All along the way, you will be pushing your previous limits while developing new skills and finding reserves of discipline you were unaware you even had. The harder you work, the better your outcome will be. Soon, your entire body will be in sync and the effort you are expending will manifest itself in improved aerobic capacity, strength, mindfulness, and a sense of accomplishment and well-being in all aspects of your life.

Always Do Your Best

By always working hard, always having a plan, and always paying attention to what you are doing, you will continuously improve. If you allow yourself to become physically and mentally lazy, all you will accomplish is improving your ability to make excuses to justify your lack of motivation, progression, and success.

Trust me, your body, your mind, and your spirit will respond. Just give them a chance. Once your body starts moving forward, your head and your heart have no option but to keep pace.

Give it a try, and soon you will fulfill the dream of being the elite athlete/firefighter you’ve wanted to be since you were 8 years old …

and I guarantee, all the effort will have been worth it.

Michael Krueger is an NSCA-certified personal trainer. He got his start in fitness training while serving in the United States Coast Guard. He works with firefighters and others in and around Madison, Wisconsin. He is available to fire departments, civic organizations, and athletic teams for training, consulting, and speaking engagements. He has published numerous articles on fitness, health, and the mind-body connection and was a featured speaker at the IAFC’s FRI 2009 Health Day in Dallas, Texas. E-mail him at [email protected]