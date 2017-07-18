Pierce Names Commercial Truck Equipment Company Its New Dealer in Western Canada

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing has announced that Commercial Truck Equipment Co. is the new Pierce dealer for the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as Nunavut, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. To ensure seamless service to current Pierce customers, a succession plan, coordinated with former Pierce dealer Wholesale Fire & Rescue LTD., allows for a six-month transition period running through December 2017.

“We are ecstatic to announce Commercial Truck Equipment as the newest member of Pierce’s dealer network, and we wholeheartedly welcome them into this select group of full-service organizations,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the Fire & Emergency segment and Pierce Manufacturing. “We’re extremely confident in its capabilities and commitment to serving Pierce customers.”

Commercial Truck Equipment’s branch location in Surrey, BC, has been an authorized Pierce services provider since 2011. “Through our succession planning process, we identified an ideal partner to move our business forward in the region,” explained Matt McLeish, Pierce Manufacturing’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Commercial Truck Equipment features a long tradition of ‘best in class’ product knowledge, customer support, and technical expertise. Pierce customers across Western Canada will benefit from this move.”

With a network of full-service locations, Commercial Truck Equipment is Western Canada’s largest supplier of truck equipment and is well suited for an increased role in the fire and emergency industry. Renowned throughout Canada for its professional engineers, designers, and certified heavy-duty mechanics, welders, and fabricators, Commercial Truck Equipment’s staff is expert in a wide range of truck applications and integration solutions.

“We are excited and proud to represent Pierce Manufacturing across Western Canada—it’s the most highly regarded name in the industry for good reason. Their product quality and professionalism are second to none,” said Morgan MacKay, general manager of Commercial Truck Equipment Co. “We have an expert team in place that understands the unique requirements of the emergency truck industry and are ready to provide expert solutions, parts, and service. We will soon be getting in touch with local fire-rescue departments and formally introducing ourselves. In the meantime, we encourage anyone with questions or immediate needs to contact one of our six western Canadian locations.”

For more information, visit www.commercialtruckequipment.ca and www.piercemfg.com.