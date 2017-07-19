Webcast Series: Bill Gustin on Standpipe Operations

The class examines standpipe firefighting tactics and strategy, types of standpipe systems and components, supplying fire department connections (FDCs), and methods of stretching and advancing hoselines from standpipe outlets.

BILL GUSTIN is a 41-year veteran of the fire service and a captain with the Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue Department. He began his fire service career in the Chicago area and conducts firefighting training programs in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. He is a lead instructor in his department’s officer training program, is a marine firefighting instructor, and has conducted forcible entry training for local and federal law enforcement agencies. He is a an editorial advisory board member for Fire Engineering and FDIC. He was a keynote speaker for FDIC 2011.

Standpipe Operations Part 1: System Orientation

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Standpipe Operations, Part 2: Water from the Outlet to the Nozzle

&nbsp;

Sponsored by Key Hose

Visit www.keyfire.com for more information on their product.

ALSO



Standpipe Operations, Part 3: Operational Considerations

Standpipe Operations, Part 4: Follow the Water: Pumps and Systems Training for Firefighters

Q & A: Bill Gustin on Standpipe Operations