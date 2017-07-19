Photos: Indianapolis (IN) Grain Silo Fire

By Rita L. Reith, Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department Battalion Chief–Media Relations

At approximately 0730 hours on July 14, 2017, ADM Milling workers stated that they noticed a darkening of the conveyor belt metal rollers. On investigation, they found a small fire on the conveyor belt that distributes wheat grain between the silos.

After attempting to extinguish the fire, they called for the IFD to come check out possible hot spots. Within minutes, the fire reignited and produced a visible black smoke from the top of the silo.

The company, which has been at that location since 1993, preliminarily believes that a belt may have come off the rollers and the metal to metal friction overheated causing the fire to break out. Further investigation into the cause will be ongoing by ADM Milling.