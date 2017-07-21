VIDEO: Long Island Firefighters Fight at Auto Fire

JAMESPORT, New York (Riverhead News-Review) – A 40-year member of the Jamesport Fire Department was temporarily suspended and could face departmental charges for his role in a fight that broke out at a fire scene July 3.

Tom Brady, 65, a former chair of the Jamesport Fire District board of commissioners, says he wasn’t the aggressor in the fight, which was caught on video by a Riverhead Town employee. And he said his suspension was lifted Tuesday evening at a board of commissioners meeting.

The incident in question took place July 3 about 12:30 p.m. at the East Creek boat ramp on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Jamesport.