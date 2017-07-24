Ultimate Firefighter

Firefighters Control Raging 7-Alarm Passaic (NJ) Structure Fire

Firefighters on the scene of a huge fire in Passaic, New Jersey

Passaic (NJ) firefighters responded to a raging fire in the city’s downtown that went to seven alarms, and fire photographer Chris Tompkins offered some images from the incident.

According to a report on NorthJersey.com, about 100 firefighters responded to this fire in a three-story building, which took about five hours to control. At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were briefly sent to the hospital, treated, and released.

